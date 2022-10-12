Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Amgen by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 576,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,706,000 after purchasing an additional 77,323 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

AMGN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.29. 79,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

