Arizona State Retirement System Has $44.60 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $142.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.99. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 260.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,393,791 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

