Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,897 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 331,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,429. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

