ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 408.3% in September

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArrowMark Financial news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $64,100. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,584. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.61.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

See Also

