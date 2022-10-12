ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.59

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 22315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASOMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,921.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

