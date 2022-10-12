ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of analysts have commented on ATI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $819,490 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

ATI Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter.

ATI stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.42 and a beta of 1.22.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

