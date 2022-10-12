Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 20,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 57,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
Aurora Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $347.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.
Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Aurora Acquisition
Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
