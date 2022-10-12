Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 20,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 57,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Aurora Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $347.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurora Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Acquisition by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Aurora Acquisition by 115.5% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.