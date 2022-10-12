Avestar Capital LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

