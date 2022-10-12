Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.53 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.