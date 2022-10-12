Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,346,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $164.10. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

