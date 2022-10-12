Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. 4,101,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

