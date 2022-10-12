Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. 261,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,403. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

