Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 47.1% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 7,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 29.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

BDX stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,365. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.