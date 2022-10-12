Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BX traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.44. 195,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,830. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

