Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 52.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

