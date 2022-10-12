Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

SDY traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.61. 121,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

