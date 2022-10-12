Banano Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Banano has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and $25,105.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004013 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004540 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,217 coins and its circulating supply is 1,386,430,058 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @bananocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano.

Banano Coin Trading

