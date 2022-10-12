Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) PT Raised to €4.10

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.34. 218,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

