Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) PT Raised to €4.10

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Banco Santander stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.34. 218,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
