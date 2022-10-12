Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,992,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.84.

BAC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. 979,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,253,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $242.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

