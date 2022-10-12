BCM Advisors LLC Buys 2,579 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. 227,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,283. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.