Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 629 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,294,000 after purchasing an additional 500,599 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.3 %

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.17.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,334. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

