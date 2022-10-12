Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 604,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

