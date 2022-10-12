Bezoge Earth Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BEZOGE)

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Bezoge Earth has a total market cap of $27.84 million and approximately $158,052.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezoge Earth token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezoge Earth has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bezoge Earth

Bezoge Earth launched on May 13th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s total supply is 43,474,083,708,386,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,465,801,301,139,784 tokens. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezoge Earth is www.bezoge.com. The Reddit community for Bezoge Earth is https://reddit.com/r/bezoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bezoge Earth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bezoge Earth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bezoge Earth is 0 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $94,331.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bezoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezoge Earth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezoge Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

