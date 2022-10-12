Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $20.37

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $19.69. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 1,460 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCYC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.