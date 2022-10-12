Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €26.70 ($27.24) and last traded at €26.34 ($26.88). Approximately 73,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.08 ($26.61).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Bilfinger Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.57.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Further Reading

