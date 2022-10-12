BlackPool Trading Down 2.5% This Week (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One BlackPool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BlackPool has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. BlackPool has a market cap of $382,842.14 and $295.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.03 or 1.00016934 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002140 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00041066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00060389 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022881 BTC.

About BlackPool

BPT is a token. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 tokens. The official website for BlackPool is blackpool.finance. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @blackpoolhq.

Buying and Selling BlackPool

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackPool (BPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BlackPool has a current supply of 52,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlackPool is 0.35121523 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,222.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackpool.finance/.”

