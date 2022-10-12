BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading Down 1.8%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.37 and last traded at C$18.41. 99,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 109,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.74.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.06.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.