BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.49. Approximately 448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.58.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.72.

BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

