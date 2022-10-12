BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

EPA BNP traded down €1.02 ($1.04) on Tuesday, reaching €42.77 ($43.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.35. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($70.58).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

