Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 4,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 137,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Boqii had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the first quarter valued at $1,460,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boqii by 129.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Boqii by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195,737 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

