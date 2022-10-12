Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $0.21

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $19.73 million and $1.99 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol was first traded on April 14th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 tokens. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bosonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Boson Protocol is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bosonprotocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boson Protocol has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 93,710,862.18 in circulation. The last known price of Boson Protocol is 0.20523925 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,857,503.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bosonprotocol.io.”

