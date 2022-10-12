Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Braveheart Resources Price Performance
Braveheart Resources stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 47,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,189. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braveheart Resources (RIINF)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.