Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Braveheart Resources Price Performance

Braveheart Resources stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 47,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,189. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

