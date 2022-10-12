Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $276.64

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $200.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

