Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $85.83

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,180,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,482. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $16,239,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 14.5% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 511,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

