Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $85.83

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Insider Transactions at Palomar
In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,180,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,482. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Palomar
Palomar Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palomar (PLMR)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.