Brokerages Set Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) PT at $11.83

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLAP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terran Orbital

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,779 shares of company stock valued at $245,472.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Stock Down 4.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLAP opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

