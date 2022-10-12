Brokers Offer Predictions for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $33.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 121,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

