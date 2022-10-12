Buxcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $129.00 (BUX)

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Buxcoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Buxcoin has a total market cap of $165,492.33 and approximately $129.00 worth of Buxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Buxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Buxcoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Buxcoin Profile

Buxcoin (BUX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2019. Buxcoin’s total supply is 450,038,817 coins and its circulating supply is 165,180,344 coins. Buxcoin’s official Twitter account is @buxcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Buxcoin’s official website is www.buxcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Buxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Buxcoin (BUX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Buxcoin has a current supply of 450,038,816.982469 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Buxcoin is 0.0010049 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $291.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.buxcoins.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Buxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Buxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Buxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Buxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Buxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.