Cake Monster (MONSTA) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Cake Monster has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $17,344.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cake Monster token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cake Monster has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cake Monster Profile

Cake Monster’s launch date was June 19th, 2021. Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,248,134,077 tokens. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/cakemonster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cake Monster’s official message board is cakemonster.medium.com. The official website for Cake Monster is www.cake.monster.

Cake Monster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cake Monster (MONSTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cake Monster has a current supply of 7,396,843,374 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cake Monster is 0.00148485 USD and is down -12.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,558.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cake.monster.”

