Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth about $47,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caledonia Mining Trading Up 0.6 %
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.94%.
Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 25.11%.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
