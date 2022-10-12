Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $13.42 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Cardano has a market cap of $13.42 billion and approximately $444.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.74 or 0.06792356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00083965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,007,351,299 coins and its circulating supply is 34,279,094,672 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Cardano has a current supply of 35,007,351,299.341 with 34,279,085,958.978 in circulation. The last known price of Cardano is 0.39236043 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 578 active market(s) with $482,347,089.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.