CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 2.39. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

About CarParts.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 441.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 722,888 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

