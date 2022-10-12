CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 2.39. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
