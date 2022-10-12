CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,607,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Price Performance

Shares of CBDD stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 9,390,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,646,891. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

CBD of Denver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.