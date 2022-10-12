ChainX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $341,073.00 (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003214 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $341,073.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ChainX

ChainX’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is https://reddit.com/r/chainx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChainX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX (PCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. ChainX has a current supply of 12,505,374.7. The last known price of ChainX is 0.61093278 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $233,272.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chainx.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

