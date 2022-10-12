Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 91,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 221,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Charlotte’s Web Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

About Charlotte’s Web



Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Featured Stories

