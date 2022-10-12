CherrySwap Price Tops $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (CHE)

CherrySwap (CHE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, CherrySwap has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. CherrySwap has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $98,995.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CherrySwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051709 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CherrySwap Profile

CherrySwap was first traded on July 28th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,599,365 tokens. The official website for CherrySwap is www.cherryswap.net. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @cherryswapnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. CherrySwap’s official message board is cherryswapnet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CherrySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap (CHE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CherrySwap has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CherrySwap is 0.01856 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $81,253.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cherryswap.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CherrySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CherrySwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CherrySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

