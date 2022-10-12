China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRHKY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

China Resources Beer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0606 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

