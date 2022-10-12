Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Cigna by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.19. The stock had a trading volume of 61,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.77 and its 200 day moving average is $269.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

