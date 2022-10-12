Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.58 billion-$8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $438.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $393.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $219,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $302,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

