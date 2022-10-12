Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

