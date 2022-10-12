CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Trading Down 11.5%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) was down 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 1,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

CK Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

